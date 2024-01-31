Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 6,914 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,410% compared to the typical daily volume of 458 call options.
FibroGen Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $25.69.
FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FibroGen will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FibroGen in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.
FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.
