Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 6,914 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,410% compared to the typical daily volume of 458 call options.

FibroGen Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FibroGen will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 50,073 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1,472.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 165,364 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in FibroGen by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,557,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,559,903 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in FibroGen by 1,093.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 284,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 260,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in FibroGen by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,892,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after buying an additional 3,536,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FibroGen in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading

