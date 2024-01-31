Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Visa (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 35,487 call options on the company. This is an increase of 54% compared to the typical volume of 23,053 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $22,738,021 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in Visa by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Financial LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $277.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $508.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.38. Visa has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $278.64.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

