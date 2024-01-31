Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.00

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26.25 ($0.33), with a volume of 433420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.25 ($0.37).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.95) price objective on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.
Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.
