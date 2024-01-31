Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.93

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 192904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Invivyd from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Invivyd from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Invivyd Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.18. On average, research analysts predict that Invivyd, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Adimab, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $19,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,687,906 shares in the company, valued at $85,667,228.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invivyd

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invivyd in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invivyd in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Invivyd in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invivyd in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invivyd in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.

See Also

