IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

IPGP opened at $99.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.28. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.69 and its 200 day moving average is $102.25.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.13 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total value of $756,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,246,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,539,739.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $756,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,246,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,539,739.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,523. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,210,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,421,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

