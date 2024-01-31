iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EFA opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $75.66.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

