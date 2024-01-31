iShares MSCI Japan ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 22,616 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 209% compared to the typical volume of 7,318 put options.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $65.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average of $62.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $66.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,033,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,168,575,000 after buying an additional 4,089,978 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,658 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 23,935.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,423,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,291,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,738,000 after acquiring an additional 872,492 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

