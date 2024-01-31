iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 69,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $117.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.47. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

