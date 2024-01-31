Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 298 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Islay Capital Management LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.87.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $158.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The company has a market capitalization of $382.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.47 and its 200 day moving average is $159.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

