Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF) Short Interest Down 5.2% in January

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Stock Performance
JRFIF opened at $657.79 on Wednesday. Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment has a 1-year low of $617.11 and a 1-year high of $713.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $663.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $657.41.
About Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment
