Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $17.41 Per Share

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $17.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $17.34. The consensus estimate for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $15.35 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $19.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $22.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $19.86 EPS.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.90.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $125.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.21. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $158.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.68, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $972.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.47 million.

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,113 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,943,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,278.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,548 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 42,675 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

