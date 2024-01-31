Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.92

Shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.92 and traded as high as $5.35. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 4,137 shares traded.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $18.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jewett-Cameron Trading

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading during the first quarter worth $60,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading by 117.0% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading by 12.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers, eCommerce providers, on-line direct consumers, and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

