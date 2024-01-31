Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.92

Shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.92 and traded as high as $5.35. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 4,137 shares traded.
Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $18.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92.
Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jewett-Cameron Trading
About Jewett-Cameron Trading
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers, eCommerce providers, on-line direct consumers, and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jewett-Cameron Trading
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.