JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $57.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.55% from the company’s previous close.

MGM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.12.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $43.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.80. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,915,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,932,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1,447.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,980,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,916,000 after buying an additional 3,723,659 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after buying an additional 3,098,142 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 544.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,995,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,364,000 after buying an additional 1,686,267 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

