Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.600-3.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average is $56.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.09.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,749,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,116,000 after acquiring an additional 170,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 480.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 52,037 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

