Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Increased by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $158.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $382.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.25. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.