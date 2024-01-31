Journeo (LON:JNEO) Hits New 1-Year High at $296.00

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 296 ($3.76) and last traded at GBX 294.40 ($3.74), with a volume of 87465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 291 ($3.70).

Journeo Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of £47.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,729.41 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 266.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 223.65.

About Journeo

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community that captures, processes, and displays essential information to enhance journeys in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company operates in two segments, Fleet Systems and Passenger Systems. It offers passenger transport infrastructure systems, such as bay, stretched in-shelter, summary, full-color LED, low-power E-ink, and solar-powered TFT displays, as well as interactive wayfinding totems, air quality sensors, in-shelter closed circuit television (CCTV), and bus station Wi-Fi.

