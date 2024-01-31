JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.8% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,133,293,000 after buying an additional 2,054,643,659 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,422,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $176.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $176.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.20. The firm has a market cap of $507.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

