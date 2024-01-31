JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2024

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOMFree Report) by 278.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 251,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 1,152.5% during the third quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 115,110 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 19,677 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 282.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 57,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMOM stock opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $320.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.