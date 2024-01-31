JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 278.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 251,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 1,152.5% during the third quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 115,110 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 19,677 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 282.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 57,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMOM stock opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $320.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

