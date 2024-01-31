Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,222,200 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 11,549,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,703.7 days.
Juventus Football Club Stock Performance
Shares of Juventus Football Club stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. Juventus Football Club has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43.
Juventus Football Club Company Profile
