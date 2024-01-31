Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Short Interest Update

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Up 2.4 %

KCLI opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.27. Kansas City Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Kansas City Life Insurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Kansas City Life Insurance’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.

