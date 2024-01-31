KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the December 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
KBCSY stock opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $38.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74.
KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. KBC Group had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
