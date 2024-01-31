Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $304.00

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 304 ($3.86) and last traded at GBX 305 ($3.88), with a volume of 160841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 311.50 ($3.96).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Kenmare Resources from GBX 580 ($7.37) to GBX 570 ($7.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of £279.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 376.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 400.30.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

