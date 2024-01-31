Kennametal (KMT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kennametal to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kennametal Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KMT stock opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,646,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,786 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,739,000 after acquiring an additional 790,456 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kennametal by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,247,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,125,000 after purchasing an additional 297,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kennametal by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,924,000 after purchasing an additional 349,174 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kennametal by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,999,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,813,000 after purchasing an additional 133,553 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

