Kennametal (KMT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kennametal to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Kennametal Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of KMT stock opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.80.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.64.
Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.
