KeyCorp Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $270.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.52.

AMD opened at $172.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,433.95, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.19. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.03 and a twelve month high of $184.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,143,000 after buying an additional 9,318,871 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $777,111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

