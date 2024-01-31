Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 48790757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).
Kibo Energy Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.05. The firm has a market cap of £1.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.44.
Kibo Energy Company Profile
Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company holds a 65% interest in the Sustineri Energy project located in South Africa; and 100% interest in the Southport project located in Merseyside, north-west of England.
Further Reading
