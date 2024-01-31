Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,400 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the December 31st total of 531,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,694.0 days.

Kikkoman Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KIKOF opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.64. Kikkoman has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $61.26.

About Kikkoman

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan and internationally. It offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; sweet sake for cooking; and wines. The company also manufactures and sells canned fruits, corn products, and tomato ketchup, as well as health foods; and purchases and sells oriental food products.

