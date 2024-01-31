Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,747,500 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the December 31st total of 1,999,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,496.4 days.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KCDMF opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
