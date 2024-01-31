Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,747,500 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the December 31st total of 1,999,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,496.4 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KCDMF opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

