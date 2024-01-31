Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,331,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 45,119 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.06% of Kinder Morgan worth $22,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,917,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,793,000 after buying an additional 190,053 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 4,467,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,063,000 after acquiring an additional 442,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 37,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $18.64.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

