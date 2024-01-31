Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Short Interest Update

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Klöckner & Co SE Price Performance
OTCMKTS KLKNF opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $9.80.
About Klöckner & Co SE
