Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.49

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.49 and last traded at $67.39, with a volume of 139300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.99.

KNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Knife River in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their price target on Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.72. Knife River had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Knife River’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNF. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the second quarter valued at $256,508,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the second quarter valued at $74,029,000. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the second quarter valued at $70,800,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the second quarter valued at $55,169,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the second quarter valued at $46,886,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

