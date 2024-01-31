Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (KGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on February 23rd

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Kodiak Gas Services has a payout ratio of 104.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kodiak Gas Services to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.7%.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

KGS stock opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. Kodiak Gas Services has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $230.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KGS. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Gas Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KGS. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 78,630.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

