Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Up to $7.18

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.18, but opened at $7.38. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 17,233 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Korea Electric Power in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Korea Electric Power Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

Further Reading

