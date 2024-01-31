KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.82

Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.82 and last traded at C$8.87, with a volume of 5331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

KP Tissue Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$88.35 million, a PE ratio of -11.23, a P/E/G ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.70.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$476.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.3498827 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KP Tissue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is currently -91.14%.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

