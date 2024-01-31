Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.84

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 265894 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

PNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$164.89 million, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.52.

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Kraken Robotics had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of C$20.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kraken Robotics Inc. will post 0.0599842 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

