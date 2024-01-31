L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of L3Harris Technologies worth $33,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,898,000 after acquiring an additional 104,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,171,000 after buying an additional 107,293 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,391,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,104,000 after buying an additional 317,953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,638,000 after buying an additional 569,427 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,037,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,178,000 after buying an additional 245,520 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.29.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $210.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.48. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $219.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.