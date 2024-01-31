L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) PT Raised to $235.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s previous close.

LHX has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.29.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $210.75 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $219.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,898,000 after purchasing an additional 104,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,171,000 after buying an additional 107,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,684,000 after buying an additional 47,691 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,391,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,104,000 after acquiring an additional 317,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,638,000 after acquiring an additional 569,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

