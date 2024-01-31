Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $880.00 at Susquehanna

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $655.00 to $880.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.27.

LRCX opened at $835.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $467.02 and a 52 week high of $900.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $761.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $691.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 28.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,186,837,000 after buying an additional 389,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,029,550,000 after acquiring an additional 92,606 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,554,000 after acquiring an additional 340,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,808,521,000 after acquiring an additional 118,406 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

