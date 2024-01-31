Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $9,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,834,000 after buying an additional 923,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,703,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,731,000 after purchasing an additional 463,212 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,737,000 after purchasing an additional 364,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,539,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 0.8 %

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $106.82 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.76%.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

