Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Lamb Weston has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Lamb Weston has a payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $6.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $103.51 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

