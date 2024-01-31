Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Short Interest Up 9.0% in January

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LCSHF opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66. Lancashire has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $8.37.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

