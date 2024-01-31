Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Short Interest Up 9.0% in January

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.3 days.
Lancashire Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LCSHF opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66. Lancashire has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $8.37.
Lancashire Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lancashire
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.