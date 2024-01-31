Lazard (LAZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lazard Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:LAZ opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. Lazard has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAZ has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lazard from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Institutional Trading of Lazard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 88.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Lazard by 489.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lazard by 64.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 26.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazard

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

