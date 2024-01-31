Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lazard from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

Get Lazard alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lazard

Lazard Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $39.70 on Monday. Lazard has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $29,191,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 265.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 791,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,740,000 after acquiring an additional 574,379 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 6,544.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 480,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 473,258 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Lazard by 84.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,019,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 466,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lazard by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,565,000 after purchasing an additional 462,677 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.