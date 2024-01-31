Leerink Partnrs Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.30) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.20). The consensus estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.50) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.06. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.64% and a negative return on equity of 175.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.29. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $11.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $545.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,955,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,913 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 111,757 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.
Read More
