Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.08

Leon's Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF)'s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.08 and traded as high as C$21.53. Leon's Furniture shares last traded at C$21.19, with a volume of 17,535 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Leon’s Furniture Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.88.

Leon's Furniture (TSE:LNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter. Leon's Furniture had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of C$661.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leon's Furniture Limited will post 2.0611111 earnings per share for the current year.

Leon’s Furniture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Leon’s Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is 36.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.58, for a total transaction of C$92,909.50. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Leon's Furniture

(Get Free Report)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company provides household furniture, electronics, and appliance installation and repair services; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

