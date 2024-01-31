Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 662,400 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the December 31st total of 749,200 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 137,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Lexaria Bioscience by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,012 shares in the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexaria Bioscience Price Performance

LEXX stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.44. Lexaria Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile

Lexaria Bioscience ( NASDAQ:LEXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. Lexaria Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 165.37% and a negative net margin of 2,021.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lexaria Bioscience will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

