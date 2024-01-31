Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) PT Raised to $24.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $21.56 on Monday. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $485,183.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,864,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,309,073.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,633.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,457. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 59.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

