Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) and Kingswood Acquisition (NYSE:KWAC) Head to Head Comparison

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) and Kingswood Acquisition (NYSE:KWAC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lifezone Metals and Kingswood Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifezone Metals N/A N/A N/A Kingswood Acquisition N/A N/A -47.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of Kingswood Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 82.8% of Kingswood Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifezone Metals N/A N/A -$1.27 million N/A N/A Kingswood Acquisition N/A N/A $1.35 million N/A N/A

This table compares Lifezone Metals and Kingswood Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lifezone Metals and Kingswood Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifezone Metals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Kingswood Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lifezone Metals currently has a consensus target price of $15.17, suggesting a potential upside of 158.38%. Given Lifezone Metals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lifezone Metals is more favorable than Kingswood Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Lifezone Metals has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingswood Acquisition has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lifezone Metals beats Kingswood Acquisition on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals Limited operates as a metals company in the battery metals supply chain of extraction, processing, and recycling. It supplies low-carbon and sulphur dioxide emission metals to the battery and EV markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

About Kingswood Acquisition

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business in the wealth management and investment management sectors in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

