LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LITB opened at $1.00 on Monday. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightInTheBox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in LightInTheBox by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in LightInTheBox by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

