Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) versus Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) Financial Comparison

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) and Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lindsay and Sinotruk (Hong Kong)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lindsay $674.08 million 2.20 $72.38 million $6.26 21.43 Sinotruk (Hong Kong) N/A N/A N/A $7.24 12.51

Lindsay has higher revenue and earnings than Sinotruk (Hong Kong). Sinotruk (Hong Kong) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lindsay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

86.3% of Lindsay shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Lindsay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lindsay and Sinotruk (Hong Kong)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindsay 10.49% 15.53% 9.41% Sinotruk (Hong Kong) N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Lindsay pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sinotruk (Hong Kong) pays an annual dividend of $1.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Lindsay pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sinotruk (Hong Kong) pays out 18.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lindsay has raised its dividend for 21 consecutive years. Sinotruk (Hong Kong) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lindsay and Sinotruk (Hong Kong), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindsay 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sinotruk (Hong Kong) 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lindsay currently has a consensus price target of $136.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.75%. Given Lindsay’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lindsay is more favorable than Sinotruk (Hong Kong).

Summary

Lindsay beats Sinotruk (Hong Kong) on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems. It also offers repair and replacement parts for its irrigation systems and controls, and diameter steel tubing; global positioning system positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, irrigation scheduling, and smartphone applications; and industrial Internet of Things technology solutions, data acquisition and management systems, and custom electronic equipment for applications under the Elecsys brand. The Infrastructure segment provides Road Zipper System comprised of T-shaped concrete and steel barriers, barrier transfer machine, and variable length barriers which are used for highway reconstruction, paving and resurfacing, road widening, median and shoulder construction, and repairs to tunnels and bridges. Additionally, it offers redirective and non-redirective crash cushions to enhance highway safety at locations such as toll booths, freeway off-ramps, medians and roadside barrier ends, bridge supports, utility poles, and other fixed roadway hazards; specialty barriers; preformed tape and road safety accessory products, as well as rail products, such as signals and lights, structures, foundations, junction boxes, and signs. Lindsay Corporation was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Sinotruk (Hong Kong)

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of heavy-duty trucks, medium-heavy duty trucks, light duty trucks, buses, and related parts and components in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Heavy Duty Trucks, Light Duty Trucks and Others, Engines, and Finance. It offers specialty vehicles; industrial and construction machinery engines; HDT and LDT engines; and HDT key assemblies; parts and components, such as gearboxes and various types of casting and forging, as well as cabins, axles, and steel frames. The company also provides axle and transmission parts and truck refitting services; deposit taking, borrowings, bank bills discounting, auto and supply chain financing, issue of bills, entrusted loans and investment, and customer credit services; loans; and consultation and strategic planning services. In addition, it imports and exports trucks and spare parts; manufactures and reproduces engines; and researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicles. The company serves infrastructure, construction, container transportation, logistics, mining, steel, chemical, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Jinan, China. Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited is a subsidiary of China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Company Limited.

