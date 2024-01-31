Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 896,200 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the December 31st total of 846,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 90.5 days.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

Loblaw Companies stock opened at $99.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.00. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $100.97.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

