Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 896,200 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the December 31st total of 846,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 90.5 days.
Loblaw Companies Stock Performance
Loblaw Companies stock opened at $99.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.00. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $100.97.
Loblaw Companies Company Profile
